The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news website, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on Wednesday that Palestinian Arab terrorist groups have informed Israel, through mediators, that they will not remain silent and respond militarily to Israel's attempts to establish new facts in Jerusalem and in particular in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian Arab sources in Gaza told the website that Israel sent a message through the mediators that the Flag March, scheduled for this Sunday in Jerusalem, would take place along the same route that has been customary in recent years.

The message also stated that the Israel Police will limit the number of participants in the Flag March and prevent provocations against Palestinians during the march.

Israel also clarified that there would be no change in the existing situation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Temple Mount), and that the route of the march would not include the mosque.

The mediators were asked to send a request to the Palestinian “resistance organizations” not to launch rockets at Israel, as this could lead to a widespread retaliation against the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the national and Islamic forces in Jerusalem called on the Muslim public to increase its presence in the city in response to the Flag March. The merchants in the Old City were called to open their shops in the face of the presence of the "extremists" taking part in the Flag March.