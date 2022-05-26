אבו שחאדה: פשיסט, תישאר עם יגאל עמיר. ‏אופיר כץ: אתה חמאסניק ערוץ כנסת

A verbal confrontation developed on Wednesday evening between MK Ofir Katz of the Likud and MKs Ofer Cassif and Samy Abu Shahadeh from the predominantly Arab Joint List party, during a debate on MK Katz's bill to deny citizenship to terrorists.

Abu Shahadeh called out to Katz: "You are a fascist, you should stay with Yigal Amir," and Katz replied: "You are a Hamasnik, you went to a terrorist march in Umm al-Fahm, it is a disgrace that you are in the Knesset. You should be in prison. In prison, you will be able to wave Hamas flags, you will be able to sing as many songs as you want for Mohammed Deif."

Katz then asked Cassif, "Have you stopped beating policemen?", referring to a recent incident in which Cassif was filmed striking an Israeli police officer.

Cassif replied: "Maybe I'll go back to doing so", and Katz replied, "Maybe next time you’ll get an unrestrained cop who will give it back to you in such a way that you will not be able to come speak here. Maybe you’ll get some cop who will make you cry on TV again."