Russia passed legislation on Wednesday that removed the age limit on military service as the Ukraine war continues on in its fourth month, Fox News reported.

Previously military service had been capped at 40 years old but the new rules got rid of the age limit. The measure has to be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin before it becomes a law.

"Today, especially, we need to strengthen the armed forces and help the Ministry of Defense. Our Supreme Commander is doing everything to ensure that our armed forces win, and we need to help," State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

With heavy losses being felt by Russia’s military in Ukraine, which has turned out not to be an easy victory like had Putin’s military advisors had predicted, Russia has lost an estimated 15,000 soldiers, with around 35,000 injured, the British Foreign Ministry figures show.