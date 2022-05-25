As part of IDF activity along the Egyptian border, 105 kilograms (over 230 pounds) of drugs were confiscated, estimated to be worth approximately 1 million shekels. An individual suspected of planning and carrying out the smuggling attempt was apprehended.



The soldiers confiscated night-vision goggles, two cellphones used by smugglers in the area, and other equipment.



The confiscated drugs and the suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.