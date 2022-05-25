תהלוכת דגלים בחווארה ידידיה קופרמן

Residents of Elon Moreh and the surrounding area demonstrated today on Route 60 by the Arab village of Huwara in Samaria after a father and his two young children, the son and grandchildren of MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionism) were injured on Tuesday evening in an accident caused by rocks that were thrown at them by residents of the village, in the latest rock-throwing attack on Jews in the area.

"We went out to demonstrate in Huwara, and on the road where the residents of the mountain settlements travel every day, to show Jewish pride," a resident told Israel National News. "The stone-throwing against Jews by Arabs has intensified recently. Terrorism is raising its head."

Following the attack last night, Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical care and evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva the 24-year-old father who was in moderate condition, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler in moderate condition, and a 4-and-a-half-year-old girl in light condition.

ידידיה סטרוק יחד עם בנו באמבולנס צילום: מועצה אזורית שומרון

A few minutes earlier, a 68-year-old Jewish man was lightly injured from rocks thrown by Arabs at his vehicle on Highway 60 near Shiloh, near ​​the village of Sinjil.

The man was treated by Magen David Adom and was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Israel Ganz, chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council, said, "The State of Israel is not up to a simple task and every day we absorb rocks that are meant to kill us. The forgiving treatment, the policy of acceptance and the desire for fake calm shatter our car windows, injuring and endangering us. The political echelon has decided to allow this to happen instead of cutting off this terrorism with an iron fist."