The Likud shot down the "Plastic Bags Law" proposed by MK Gila Gamliel (Likud) - as a punishment for her allowing, by her absence, a similar bill put forth by MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) to pass.

United Arab List (Ra'am) chief MK Mansour Abbas accidentally voted in favor of Gamliel's bill, and requested to correct his vote, saying he opposed it. Absurdly, the Likud demanded that Abbas' request be honored, in order to bring down the bill submitted by its own MK.

Earlier on Wednesday, the haredi parties threatened to break apart the right-wing bloc in the opposition if the Likud allowed Lahav Hertzanu's bill to pass.

Footage published earlier by Kan News showed opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) fuming at Gamliel for insisting on bringing her bill for a vote at the same time as Lahav Hertzanu's bill was brought for a vote.

"It'll crumble the opposition," Netanyahu was recorded as telling Gamliel and other Likud MKs. "Why do we need this bill? Because of this we won't be able to bring down the coalition."