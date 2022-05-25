Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Wednesday announced that he is deliberating whether to reduce the budget provided to Ben-Gurion University after it allowed Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags to be flown on its campus.

"In the demonstration held at Ben-Gurion University, things were done and said that negate the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state," Liberman said.

"Therefore, I instructed that the management of the university be examined for the purpose of activating my authority to reduce its funding."

The demonstration, held earlier this week, was held to mark "Naqba Day," lamenting Israel’s establishment in 1948.

The demonstration received approval from school administrators, who defended the students' right to freedom of expression, adding that it would promote diversity and encourage Jewish students to meet their non-Jewish peers.