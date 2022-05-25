Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented today on the new evidence exposing Iran's systematic deception of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 20 years using the UN's own documents.

"The exposure of Iran's systematic program to deceive the IAEA – which was based around documents that Iran stole from the IAEA – is a wake-up call to the world. This is additional proof of Iranian efforts to advance toward achieving nuclear weapons," Bennett said.

"The systematic policy of fraud, theft and concealing evidence by Iran against the IAEA should now become a definitive fact in the eyes of the international community.

"The IAEA is a professional body that serves as the international 'gate keeper' against the spread of nuclear weapons. I welcome the persistence of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Gross in not closing the open files until today – for which there was ample justification.

"Apart from the deception, the documents attest to prohibited and ongoing nuclear activity, which reveals new issues that demand investigation.

"In light of the foregoing, the time has come for the IAEA Board of Governors to issue a clear message to Iran: Enough!"