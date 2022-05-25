The award certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award for Judea and Samaria Development is hereby conferred upon The Falic Family

For your deep and courageous partnership in developing and strengthening the communities of Judea and Samaria, and for bringing them closer to the hearts of Israelis and citizens of the world;

For your material and spiritual contribution to the development of tourism and heritage sites, for the promotion of businesses and businesspeople, and for your role in the production of high-quality products in the Binyamin region and beyond;

For your participation in realizing the prophecy of the reestablishment of the Jewish People in the Land of Israel, and the prosperity of our national homeland.

