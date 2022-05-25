Israel’s head of state and head of government offered their condolences to the relatives of the 21 people murdered in a Texas school shooting Tuesday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday lamented the “horrific” mass murder, tweeting: “Israel mourns together with the American people the horrific murder of innocent children and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the American people.”

President Isaac Herzog later issued a statement saying he was “horrified” by reports of the massacre.

"Horrified to hear news of the murderous rampage at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Our hearts are broken. The death of a child is a tragedy beyond measure, let alone the killing of nineteen innocent children and two adults. Israel joins the people of the United States in grief."

Nineteen children and two adults were gunned down Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School.

The children murdered in the shooting were second, third, and fourth graders, ranging in age from seven years to ten years old.

Border Patrol officers dispatched to the scene of the shooting shot and killed Ramos.