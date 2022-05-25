MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope), who heads the Knesset's Education Committee, has proposed a bill to suspend or fire teachers who express support for terror activities, Israel Hayom reported.

Haskel has held several discussions on the matter, during which she asked Shabak (Israel Security Agency) to create a system for reporting such teachers directly to the Education Ministry, and demanded an investigation and the immediate firing of several teachers who expressed themselves in an extremist fashion on social media.

The bill is supported by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) and will ease the bureaucracy involved in suspending or firing teachers suspected of carrying out or supporting terror activity and incitement.

The main question is whether the United Arab List (Ra'am) will support the bill, since it is a coalition bill backed by New Hope.

Israel Hayom quoted Haskel as saying, "Teachers who praise despicable terrorists and murderers must not be involved in education in the State of Israel. Besides for the fact that two of the terrorists in recent terror attacks were teachers, I have seen, since the Committee meetings, a lot of content and public expressions by teachers who praise terror activities. A student who is exposed to posts from his teacher online, which support terror attacks and terrorists with blood on their hands and encourage hatred and murder of innocents - how can that student be expected to live a life of coexistence and peace?"

"We must create deterrence, we must end this dangerous incitement, uproot the hatred and violence. It all starts with education and therefore citizens who express support for terrorists and encourage acts of terror cannot be teachers in Israel or be role models for their students. This is the future of the country."