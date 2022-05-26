Jewish ladies all over the world are warmly invited to join Light from Israel - valuable and interesting Torah lectures in English on various topics, given by Israeli mothers and grandmothers, all rabbis’ wives, free on Zoom!

The topics of the lectures include

TaNaCh

Jewish History

Stories of aliya and kibbutz galuyot (the ingathering of the exiled)

Studies in Rav Kook’s writings for this generation

Women in Torah

Halacha

Agada in TaNaCh

Feminism and women’s status in Judaism

Medicine and halacha (women’s issues)

Women and Jewish festivals, with valuable content pertaining to upcoming holidays

Eretz Yisrael in the parasha

Studies in Jewish philosophy (Rabbi Yehuda Halevi’s Kuzari, Rav Kook’s Ein Aya)

Personal ethics and self-improvement in Judaism

Topics in the Torah view of marriage and interpersonal relationships

The lecturers are a staff of teachers who seek to convey light, goodness, and connection to our Land of Israel and to its (and our) Torah. Participants will help bridge the distance between the continents through women learning together, and connect the Jewish People all over the world despite all that separates us.

The kickoff of Light from Israel will be on Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Liberation Day), Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, 9:00 PM IDT. Rabbanit Dr. Naomi Shachor will speak on “Not Only Stone and Sand – the spiritual building of Israel.”

Rabbanit Dr. Chana Katan will speak on “From Exile to Redemption – a personal story.”

To join the WhatsApp group for information

To join the class on Jerusalem Liberation Day with Zoom