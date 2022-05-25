Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity to apprehend wanted terrorist suspects in Judea and Samaria, including in the city of Qalqilya and the towns of Husan and Bayt Kahil.

During the activity in the town of Bayt Kahil, a terror suspect was apprehended. The soldiers also confiscated tens of thousands of shekels suspected of being designated for terrorist activity in his possession. IDF soldiers also apprehended three suspects in the city of Qalqilya.

Additionally, hundreds of Arabs instigated a violent riot while security forces escorted worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus). Arab rioters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the forces, and shots were heard in the area.

"The soldiers responded with live fire toward a suspect who was hurling a Molotov cocktail. A hit was identified," an IDF spokesperson said.

The Palestinian Authority-based WAFA outlet reported that the terrorist shot while throwing a firebomb was killed, identifying him as 16-year-old Ghaith Rafiq Yameen.

Ahmad Jibreel, an official in the Shechem (Nablus) branch of the Red Crescent, said that 88 rioters were injured in clashes with IDF soldiers, including 19 who were hit with rubber-coated bullets, 67 who suffered from tear gas inhalation, one rioter who suffered burns from a smoke bomb, and one who fell during the riots.

Footage of the riots uploaded to social media appeared to show Arab terrorists opening fire on the Israeli forces.

A total of six individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated terror funds were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.