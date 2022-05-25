US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell this week to 36%, the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll published on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance. His overall approval was down six percentage points from 42% last week.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August, raising alarms that his Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.

In a sign of weakening enthusiasm among Democrats, Biden's approval rating within his own party fell to 72% from 76% the prior week. Only 10% of Republicans approve of his job in office.

As low as Biden's overall approval rating is, it remains higher than the lows of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose approval rating bottomed out at 33% in December 2017.

In February, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Biden's public approval rating stood at 41% among US, while 56% disapproved and the rest were not sure.