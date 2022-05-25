US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday night that “enough is enough” following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas in which 18 students and three adults were murdered.

Harris spoke about the tragic shooting at the start of her remarks at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies 28th Annual Awards.

“Tonight is a rough night. We planned for a great celebration, but I’m sure most of you have heard the tragic news about what has happened in Texas. So I had prepared comments about tonight, which I will speak, but I just first want to begin by saying a few words about the tragedy that occurred today in Uvalde, Texas,” she said.

“I would normally say in a moment like this — we would all say naturally — that our hearts break, but our hearts keep getting broken,” added Harris.

“You know, I think so many — there’s so many elected leaders in this room. You know what I’m talking about. Every time a tragedy like this happens, our hearts break, and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families. And yet, it keeps happening.”

“So, I think we all know and have said many times with each other: Enough is enough. Enough is enough,” stated the Vice President.

“As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what make for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.”

In a message to the people of Uvalde, she said, “Please know that this is a room full of leaders who grieve with you. And we are praying for you, and we stand with you.”

US President Joe Biden, delivering remarks on Tuesday night following the horrific shooting in Uvalde, said, “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what we know in our gut needs to be done?”.

“The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons -- it's just wrong,” he added.

“I am sick and tired. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” he continued.