Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Tuesday urged his Republican colleagues to act to address gun violence following a shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 14 students and one teacher.

In an impassioned speech on the floor, Murphy said, “Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending.”

“But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he added.

“I just don’t understand why people here think we’re powerless,” Murphy later told reporters, according to The Associated Press. “We aren’t.”

Murphy said he is “so willing to bend over backwards to find compromise” on the legislation. “I want to show these want to show this country that that we care.”

Murphy represented Newtown, Connecticut, where Sandy Hook Elementary School is located, as a former US Representative.