A 24-year-old father and his two young children were injured on Tuesday evening in an accident caused by rocks that were thrown at them by Arabs in the village of Huwara in Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical care and evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva the 24-year-old father who is in moderate condition, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler in moderate condition, and a 4-and-a-half-year-old girl in light condition.

A few minutes earlier, a 68-year-old Jewish man was lightly injured from rocks thrown by Arabs at his vehicle on Highway 60 near Shiloh, near ​​the village of Sinjil.

The man was treated by Magen David Adom and was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Israel Ganz, chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council, said, "The State of Israel is not up to a simple task and every day we absorb rocks that are meant to kill us. The forgiving treatment, the policy of acceptance and the desire for fake calm shatter our car windows, injuring and endangering us. The political echelon has decided to allow this to happen instead of cutting off this terrorism with an iron fist."