Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday evening commented on the Biden administration's decision to keep the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps on the US list of designated terrorist organizations.

"I praise the US administration, led by my friend, US President Joe Biden, on its intention to keep the Revolutionary Guards in their proper place - the list of terrorist organizations," said Bennett.

"President Biden is a true friend of the State of Israel who cares about its security and the strengthening of its power. In recent months, we clearly clarified our position on the issue - the Revolutionary Guards are the largest terrorist organization in the world, involved in directing and carrying out murderous terrorist acts and undermining stability in the Middle East."

The Prime Minister added, "This is a correct, moral and justified decision of President Biden, which the President updated me on in our last conversation, and I praise him on that."

Bennett’s comments came after the Politico website reported that Biden had decided not to remove the IRGC from its list of terrorist organizations, refusing to concede to a key Iranian demand in the negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

According to several sources, Biden told Bennett of his decision during a phone call on April 24, and that decision is final.

In March, it was reported that the Biden administration was considering removing terrorism sanctions from the IRGC as part of negotiations to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid later said they “refuse to believe” that the US would take such a step.

In April, the Pentagon's top general said he was opposed to removing the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards from the US terror group list.

"In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organization, and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization list," Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told a congressional hearing.