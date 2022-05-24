Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan was interviewed at the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York on May 22 where he spoke about his role fighting for Israel's interests at the United Nations and the danger that a nuclear Iran poses.

“Today when we have social media and our enemies are trying to criminalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we have to fight the anti-Israel resolutions because they might be used in courts all around the world, even the ICC< against our soldiers, they might be used to inflame radicalized antisemitic attacks as we’ve seen during Operation Guardian of the Walls or it might be used to put pressure on companies like Ben & Jerry’s to boycott Israel,” Erdan said.

He explained he uses two main tactics to break up the anti-Israel majority at the UN.

“You can find countries that have great bilateral relations with Israel on one hand, on the other hand they have to comply with their [regional] group that instructs them to vote against the State of Israel. My role is to convince countries to break away from their groups. Sometimes I find a mutual interest like with African countries to show them how Israelis are connecting their villages to running water or electricity or showing them how our tech companies can provide them with food security. This is one tactic and the other tactic is that I believe we should always be on the offensive, always ready to expose the hypocrisy and lies of our enemies.”

Erdan also spoke about the existential threat that Iran poses to Israel and the region.

“We all understand that Iran is the most serious threat against the future of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Now we see the inability of the international community to stop Iran’s race towards becoming a nuclear power and one cannot understand how come they don’t see that this is not only an existential threat against Israel – I hear so many voices that are bothered that Putin might use his nuclear power, just imagine what would happen if the crazy radical ayatollahs… would be able to threaten [with nuclear weapons.]”

He said that in terms of what can be done, now is not the time to lift sanctions or to rejoin the old flawed JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement, especially because it doesn’t address other Iranian threats such as ballistic missiles or support for terrorism.

He said Israel must “speak softly but carry a big stick.”

“For many years the international community have spoken softly with the Iranian regime but they were never presented with a credible military threat that would force them basically to decide between their own survival as a regime and their nuclear ambitions,” Erdan said. “This is the time to do it. I hope the international community would come to this understanding but one last sentence because this is maybe the most important part. We made it clear to everyone Israel won't be bound by any international agreement because for us it is an existential threat. We are the only ones being threatened with annihilation by the crazy ayatollahs.”