Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to a student's question about the evacuation of Homesh during a festive event in honor of Jerusalem Day at Ohr Torah Stone's Midreshet Lindenbaum.

In video obtained by Israel National News-Arutz Sheva, Bennett says that "the law in the State of Israel since the disengagement states that building in a place that was part of the disengagement is illegal. As of today, they have not changed the law and it is a violation of the law."

He added that "Homesh was evacuated a decade ago and even two years ago, including the same yeshiva. Common sense should be exercised in terms of whether, when, and how."

According to the prime minister, "there is now a wave of terrorism and we must use common sense and we are acting with discretion. Netanyahu evacuated Homesh several times. We will work together with our partners to find a solution for this issue."