The US has added four people and six organizations with links to Hamas to its terrorist blacklist, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday.

The announcement states that the sanctions target a Hamas finance official as well as three other financial officers who help run a network of companies which generate revenue for Hamas.

The sanctions are designed to target the Hamas Investment Office, which raises funds for the terrorist organization and is estimated to be worth $500 million.

Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg. who is in Israel to discuss counter terrorist financing efforts, said following the announcement: “Today’s action targets the individuals and companies that Hamas uses to conceal and launder funds."

"Hamas has generated vast sums of revenue through its secret investment portfolio while destabilizing Gaza, which is facing harsh living and economic conditions. Hamas maintains a violent agenda that harms both Israelis and Palestinians. The United States is committed to denying Hamas the ability to generate and move funds and to holding Hamas accountable for its role in promoting and carrying out violence in the region.”