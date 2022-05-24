Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem today.

The Prime Minister welcomed the President on her visit to Israel, her first official visit outside Europe, and expressed gratitude for her speech in the Knesset plenum yesterday and for her strong stand against antisemitism and terrorism.

The two exchanged views regarding the implications of the war in Ukraine and the need to fight incitement. They also emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between Israel and the European Union (EU) in several areas, especially food security and energy.

Also participating in the meeting was MK Shirly Pinto, who told the President about the steps the government is taking to integrate people with disabilities into society and advocated for increased cooperation between Israel and the EU in this regard.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Bennett said that, "Our relations have seen ups and downs in the past but from here on we will work together only on ups. The European Union and Israel have the potential for a marvelous friendship."