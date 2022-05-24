Sara Zverlo, the sister of Rabbi Avishai Yehezkel, who was killed in a terrorist shooting attack in Bnei Brak in March, spoke of her family's pain after the Supreme Court ruled that the house of the terrorist who murdered her brother could not be demolished.

"I would expect his house to be destroyed. I don't want vengeance, I just want them to be afraid, that there be strong deterrence, that no one else will have to go through the terrible pain our family is going through," Zverlo told 103 FM Radio.

"A month and three weeks have passed since the attack, and it's like a nightmare. My little brother was the most successful in the family. A happy man, who always cared for others wholeheartedly. You don't know how much our nephews cry over him. The whole family is in mourning over the death of this special person. Our pain is enormous. He was a teacher in the third grade and there was this little boy standing by the grave and crying. He said he had not seen his rabbi, his teacher, for a month and a half, and he misses him very much,"