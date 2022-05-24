Starbucks is leaving Russia, closing all 130 stores in the country after 15 years.

The coffee chain’s exit follows moves made by McDonald’s, Exxon Mobil and British American Tobacco.

"Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market. We will continue to support the nearly 2,000 green apron partners in Russia, including pay for six months and assistance for partners to transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks," the company said in a statement.

Starbucks first opened a location in Moscow in 2007.

On March 8, it said that it was suspending all its business dealing in Russia, including temporarily shutting down all locations and not supplying its products, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Starbucks will continue to pay nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them find new employment, the company announced.

In its most recent quarterly earnings released at the beginning of May, Starbucks did not reveal how the suspension of operations in Russia had impacted the company financially, CNBC reported.

Former CEO Kevin Johnson pledged to donate all money made from the firm's Russian businesses to charity.