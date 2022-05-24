Arab terrorists opened fire on Israeli soldiers in northern Samaria Tuesday, sparking a firefight in the Jenin district, Arab media outlets reported.

WAFA reported that Israeli security forces closed sealed off the entrances to Burqin and the Jenin refugee camp Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, IDF forces operating in Jenin surrounded a home in the Al-Hadaf neighborhood, demanding that a wanted terrorist hiding inside surrender.

Terrorists responded with gunfire, prompting Israeli soldiers to respond in kind.

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the gunfire aimed at the IDF soldiers.

The Palestinian Authority’s health department claimed that three people were wounded during the gun battle.

Fifteen wanted terrorists were arrested across Judea and Samaria early Tuesday morning during Israeli security sweeps, WAFA reported.