One person was killed in a fire on Highway 6 Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in a trailer truck as it was driving on northbound Highway 6 between the Nachshonim Interchange, outside of Petah Tikva, and the Kessem Interchange, near Rosh Ha’Ayin, after the truck collided with the central divider.

The truck’s driver was trapped inside the vehicle following the crash. He was later found dead in the truck.

The circumstances behind the crash and the subsequent fire are under investigation.

“We quickly arrived on the scene and saw a burning truck, with the driver completely crushed in the cab,” MDA paramedics Eli Pachter and Matan Gida said. “After the fire was extinguished, we went to the driver, and found that he had no vital signs and were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.”