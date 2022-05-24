Israeli security forces recently captured a terrorist cell which was in the midst of planning a series of attacks on Israelis, including the assassination of an Israeli lawmaker.

On Tuesday, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) revealed that as part of a recent joint operation with the Jerusalem district police, it had uncovered a cell of terrorists aligned with the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization.

The terrorists, residents of eastern Jerusalem, were planning various attacks on Israeli targets, including shooting attacks and even several assassinations.

Among the prominent figures targeted by the cell was MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party), chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party and a long-time right-wing activist.

The terror cell also planned to build improvised explosive devices for a string of bombing attacks, and plotted to kidnap Israeli soldiers.

The Israel Security Agency also revealed that members of the terror cell had purchased a drone aircraft, with plans to arm it and use it in a future terror attack against the Jerusalem light rail.