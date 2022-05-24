Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will land in Israel on Tuesday.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu will meet Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and senior Foreign Ministry officials, as well as Palestinian Authority officials.

On Wednesday, he will meet Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid), and the two are expected to discuss cooperation in the tourism industry, and especially the creation of "regional packages" and mutual marketing.

On Sunday, it was announced that Çavuşoğlu will visit the Temple Mount, but does not want Israelis accompanying him, including Israeli security personnel. Israel has opposed this plan.

Çavuşoğlu announced in April that he would visit Israel this month, citing an effort to mend relations between the two countries.

Turkey and Israel signed a comprehensive reconciliation deal in 2016, ending a six-year diplomatic standoff following a violent encounter between Israeli soldiers and Islamist radicals on a ship attempting to break through the security blockade on Gaza.

Even after the deal was signed, however, Erdogan continued to verbally attack Israel. Several months ago, however, President Isaac Herzog and Erdogan held a lengthy conversation shortly after Herzog took office.