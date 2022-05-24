Immigrant Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata on Monday met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in his office at City Hall.

The two talked about strengthening the connection between Israel and New York, the fight against rising antisemitism, and New York's moving support for Israel in the march that took place on Sunday on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

After the meeting, Tamano-Shata said, "Eric Adams is a pioneer from the African-American community and a true friend of Israel. He made messages of equality and the creation of bridges between the various communities in New York a motto of the city."

"I thanked Adams for standing alongside Israel during these challenging times, as we saw yesterday in the great march of support for Israel, and for the great importance he sees in the relationship with the Jewish communities in his city in order to increase security in their districts."

"On top of all that, I was inspired to hear from Adams his fascinating life story as a member of the Black community who, following incidents of police violence and inequality of opportunity he experienced himself, decided to join the police and then enter politics to change and correct from the most significant roles," the minister concluded.