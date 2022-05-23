Sen. Ted Cruz penned a letter urging President Biden to cancel nearly $1 million in funding for anti-Israel organizations, and maintain its promises to combat BDS and the "new antisemitism."

The State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor announced it would grant $987,654 to NGOs engaged in "strengthen[ing] accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza." Organizations receiving the funding have been instructed to "collect, archive, and maintain human rights documentation to support justice and accountability and civil society-led advocacy efforts, which may include documentation of legal or security sector violations and housing, land, and property rights."

The Washington Free Beacon quoted GOP officials as saying the grant was part of an overall strategy by the Biden administration to weaken Israel and its partnership with the U.S. while promoting the BDS movement and other anti-Israel groups.

The newspaper also reported the Cruz and an additional 11 GOP signees to the letter believe Biden is actively working to perpetuate anti-Israel sentiment.

"The Biden administration spends enormous time and resources looking for excuses to criticize Israel, on everything from counterterrorism to international diplomacy. Now they're spending $1 million in taxpayer money to manufacture even more excuses, and in the process funding the international campaign to delegitimize and wage economic warfare against Israel. The State Department should rescind this grant," the Senator was quoted as saying.

Despite Biden's repeated promises to battle antisemitism and the BDS movement, Cruz and fellow Republicans say the current White House is aiding and abetting anti-Israel NGOs