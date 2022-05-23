Lag Ba’Omer passed peacefully this year. No small miracle in these days as we remember those who paid with their lives for such a visit to Meron last year, on that day. We always move forward and hopefully we always will remember. It is part of the DNA of our people, to celebrate life while remembering those who sacrificed theirs for us to continue thriving as a nation.

Am Yisrael Chai! Against all odds we are here.



Sunday began a new challenge to our people, and in fact, to all of humanity!\

This week two conferences are being held in Switzerland, home to the Central Bank, essentially, the Bank of International Settlements, as well as many of the largest pharmaceutical research and development companies in the world.

As one who does not believe in “coincidences”, it is important to take note of these facts.



Both the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum are having their conferences from the 22-28th of May, in Switzerland.



One of the most concerning items to be dealt with by the WHO, is the authorization of the WHO to determine the global response to any potential future pandemic. They want all the participants to sign an agreement, that includes permission for the WHO, to actually come into any country that does not comply with their dictates, and “manage” the pandemic as they see fit!

This is OUTRAGEOUS! Turning over our medical sovereignty to a third party?

Why would any country agree?

Certainly nobody asked us if this is acceptable behavior for our representatives to undertake on our behalf. Should there not be a referendum on this question? This is obviously beyond any political considerations, or is it? Who has the right to sign this into law on our behalf? We know this is one of the items on the agenda.



As for the World Economic Forum, it is made up of the world “elite” and many world leaders, graduates of the forum’s “young leadership” program. The likes of Trudeau, Macron, Markel and New Zealand’s prime minister to name just a few.

What’s the Forum’s motto? ...”build back better”!



We must pay close attention. I remain optimistic as there are many many individuals from all over the world who understand that the main stream media, for the most part, cannot be trusted, and they have arrived on sight to report live, through their own private channels.

How they will be received should be interesting in and of itself. Will they be allowed to report freely? Will the internet go off, suddenly? Only time will tell.

The influence of the WEF is being played out in real time. They have their agenda. Agenda 2030.

Do we have ours?

I believe we all want to remain free, and don’t completely grasp what is at stake.

So we must watch closely!

Ultimately G-d wins.

What is left to be determined, is exactly how the truth is exposed.

Will make for a great story.

Chaya Grossmoved to Israel from Montreal over 35 years ago. After working in real estate in Israel for most of those years she is now taking time off to pursue her passion for writing.

