In what should be cited as a classic example of the Laws of Unintended Consequences, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has just reminded the Government and the People of Israel of the critical importance of holding the annual Flag Parade held on Jerusalem Day.

Not only should we be holding the parade, but we need to be holding it the way it was always done, through the Damascus Gate and into the Old City.

Haniyeh has hurled down a gauntlet that must be taken up. He is acting like he already controls what happens in Jerusalem, and in case you didn’t get the memo to that effect and still suffer under the delusion that Jerusalem is Israel’s dominion, Haniyeh is willing to show you how wrong you are.

Haniyeh has taken the measure of the Israeli Government and has reasonably concluded that in the face of threats, “calmer” voices will prevail, worrying that the Flag Parade is just so provocative.

Haniyeh said that actions by “Jewish, Talmudic rubbish” would not go unanswered. Presumably he was referring to the “rubbish” that we call our children, our future, those who are being inculcated with a love for their People, Land and State.

In exhorting the crowd in Gaza to the idea that he will not allow any desecration of Al Aqsa – the usual dog whistle designed to produce frothing mouths and violent retribution – Haniyeh said something that should be a wake-up call to anyone who has an interest in seeing Jerusalem remain in Jewish hands.

He said, “we will not permit…thuggery in the streets of Jerusalem.” Wow, how cannily indicative of the basic worldview of Hamas can you get?

In their minds, it’s all theirs. Jerusalem is theirs, and the Jewish Talmudic rubbish is not allowed to desecrate the place with their thuggery.

And we are supposed to regard what we are doing as provocative? What else might, in the Haniyeh worldview, be thuggery in the streets of Jerusalem? How about going to the Kotel, or Machaneh Yehuda shuk, or pretty much anything involved with living in the place that you and other Jewish, Talmudic rubbish foolishly thought was yours.

Let's be clear that this kind of attitude is the product of our own weakness, dithering, hand wringing about not wanting to appear to be provocative.

Being provocative in the face of genocidal rejectionism by the likes of Hamas means we are asserting our sovereignty and control. It means answering attacks on us with exponentially more intense retribution.

Not being provocative is tantamount to taking orders from Haniyeh and his genocidal cohorts. Not being provocative represents a delegation, more accurately a gradual surrender, of our sovereignty to those who would happily replace us.

Again, I think Haniyeh did a favor to the vast majority of Israelis, and those who support them, who are interested in building their society, protecting their country and making Israel a viable and attractive place for their children and grandchildren.

He tipped his hand, making it crystal clear that en route to replacing Israel and its Jewish, Talmudic rubbish, the Palestinian Arabs are already gearing up to take charge.

This is a powerful wake up call, and we are well advised to heed it.

Douglas Altabef is Chairman of the Board of Im Tirtzu, Israel’s largest grassroots organization, and a Director of the Israel Independence Fund. He can be reached at dougaltabef@gmail.com.