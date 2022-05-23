New York City police are searching for a woman suspected of setting fire to a synagogue in Gramercy Park, they said on Saturday.

The woman, wearing glasses and black clothes, was captured on security camera footage approaching the Brotherhood Synagogue at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the NYPD, at the synagogue, she took a book out and set it on fire, tossing the book through the synagogue’s metal gate. The book hit a tree but the fire did not spread.

Officials from the synagogue said that the building and the grounds did not have sustain any major damage, Yahoo News reported.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task for is looking for the suspect. She is facing arson and hate crime charges.

According to the NYPD, the incident is one of 114 antisemitic hate crimes being investigated by New York City police so far this year, a 93 percent increase over 2021.