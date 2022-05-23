On Monday morning, rain will fall in northern Israel. The skies will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will remain mostly unchanged. Inland and in the mountains, temperatures will be lower than usual for the season.

Monday night will be clear or partly cloudy.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, Tuesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise, especially inland and in the mountains.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy. Inland and in the mountains, temperatures will rise slightly again, becoming average for the season.

Meanwhile, despite the weather, the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level on Monday morning had dropped one centimeter since Sunday, and now stands at 31.5 centimeters below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.