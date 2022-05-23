The chairman of Yad Vashem, Dani Dayan, spoke about how he declined a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, at the Jerusalem Conference led by Arutz Sheva on Sunday in Manhattan.

In a conversation with Carrie Rubinstein, former editor in chief at Yedioth Ahronoth America, he said, “President Zelenskyy wanted to speak with Yad Vashem via Zoom. After giving it very careful consideration, I refused.”

“The reason I did it is because he wanted to speak with Yad Vashem to say that what is happening in Ukraine is the Shoah.”

Chairman Dayan said, “Now, we have to be very clear about this, there are war crimes being committed in Ukraine. But not every war crime is a genocide, and not every genocide is the Shoah.”