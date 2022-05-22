A tour conducted by the Sovereignty Movement in the Old City of Jerusalem was violently disrupted Sunday.

As the tour group passed through a public courtyard near the Western Wall, they were accosted by a group of Arabs who shouted at them to leave and even became violent.

One of the Arabs attempted to snatch the phone used by one of the tour participants to document the incident.

The Sovereignty Movement said: "As part of our sovereignty tours, we held a guided tour of Jerusalem today. When we entered a public courtyard, together with the guide, the locals began to act violently which only proved to us the unparalleled importance of Israeli sovereignty and governance everywhere in Jerusalem."