The Hamas terrorist organization issued a threat Sunday over the planned Jerusalem Day Flag March which is scheduled for a week from today.

Addressing a ceremony in Gaza to mark the one-year anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said: "We will never allow the desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque or the attack on our people in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the territories occupied in 1948."

"Our battle with the enemy has entered a new stage in all its dimensions and consequences, and we will achieve a great victory for our people," he said.

Haniyeh said that in the "strategic balance of power," Hamas has an important advantage of Israel: "We don't just talk. Our actions speak louder than our words, and our struggle against the 'Zionist occupier' has entered a new phase."

Haniyeh also promised his audience in Gaza that Hamas would secure the release of all prisoners and the return of all the descendants of the Palestinian Arab refugees.

"What is happening in and around Jerusalem is a deliberate insult to Muslims and Palestinians," Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala said via video address from Lebanon. "For the first time, the Zionist enemy is facing the fact that the Palestinian people are ready to resist and to the very end. The strength of Jenin and the Palestinian cities and the unity of the resistance prove the strength of our people in the face of the occupier."