Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the current government's centrism during the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday morning.

Bennett: who once said that a government led by him would be 'ten degrees to the right,' spoke specifically about the importance of the compromises made to sustain the current coalition.

"Despite the upheavals the coalition is going through, our government as taken the country out of mass unemployment and a record deficit, riots on the streets of Israel and thousands of rockets from Gaza over Israel, and moved the country to strong growth and determined defense - from within and without," Bennett said.

He said, "I think if left-wing MKs feel the government is too right-wing, and right-wing MKs feel the government is too left-wing - it is probably a sign that the government is in a good place in the middle, that it is a good government that puts ideological disputes aside and simply cares about the citizens. That means compromise. This is a good government for Israel and we will not give up."

"To overcome the bumps in the road, we must put the good of the country above narrow sectoral interest, we all need to understand that no one will be 100% satisfied. It is a team effort and not about the individual. I am sure that if we all continue to show good will - the government will overcome all crises," Bennett declared.

Bennett also discussed the attempts to pass a bill providing tuition funds for discharged IDF soldiers. "16,500 discharged soldiers are currently waiting for a scholarship. If Likud MKs vote against it - the law will fail and the soldiers will not receive the scholarships. Many of the soldiers will not be able to afford to study at all, and others, who started school based on the expectation that they will get that money - will just be stuck."

"But if the Likud and opposition Knesset members agree to abstain or be absent, just as long as they don't vote against it, then the law will pass and the soldiers will get what they deserve. I want to make it clear - voting against the law has no effect on the coalition and government, the only people it will harm are the soldiers. I call on MKs from the Likud and the opposition: Do not raise your hands against the law which helps IDF soldiers," Bennett said.