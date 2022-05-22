New York city health officials have reported that a local patient has tested positive for a virus that includes monkeypox.
According to the New York Daily News, federal Centers for Disease Control are investigating to determine whether the rare disease is actually present.
The city health department reported that the patient was ordered to isolate and the case is considered "presumptive positive pending confirmation".
It is important to note that a previous suspected case was ruled negative after testing.
