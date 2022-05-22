Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat after early election results showed his Liberal-led coalition had failed to win a majority.

Before the elections, Jewish Berowra MP Julian Leeser said to Australian Jewish News that "it is very hard to think of a prime minister who has been closer to our community or stood up more for the interests of our community than Scott Morrison.”

Leeser noted that Morrison "has been a most steadfast supporter of the State of Israel", saying that Anthony Albanese, who won, has "a much more mixed record on these matters”.

Earlier this year, PM Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg joined the Jewish community for a Passover service.

Frydenberg thanked Morrison for being “such a strong, genuine friend of the Jewish people.”

Morrison himself said at the event: "There is something very special about the Jewish community”.