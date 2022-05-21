As part of the events marking Independence Day, receptions were held at the Israeli Embassy in Cairo and at the house of Israel's ambassador to Egypt, Amira Oron, during which, for the first time in 40 years, an Israeli orchestra performed in Egypt.

The performing group was the Firkat Alnoor Orchestra, whose members represent a mosaic of communities in Israeli society and culture.

The orchestra was established in 2013 with the aim of preserving and reviving the Arab classical musical tradition, it is among the few orchestras in the world that play Arab music from all over the Arab world. They perform under the musical direction of Ariel Cohen and artistic director Hannah Fatya.

The exciting and historic visit of the orchestra was made possible thanks to the efforts of the embassy staff and was received with great enthusiasm by the many guests, Egyptian and foreign alike.

Ambassador Amira Oron said that "such events are an expression of the way in which the words peace and stability, so common among diplomats, become a practical reality. Every day the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Cairo produces more peace."