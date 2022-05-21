One day after quitting the coalition, Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said in closed-door talks on Friday that she does not intend to lead Israel to an election, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, Rinawie Zoabi spoke with the chairman of her party, Nitzan Horowitz, and with Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas and told them that she is not interested in being responsible for the formation a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Three sources who spoke with Rinawie Zoabi said she demands immediate achievements for Arab society, and in return she will support the coalition. Behind the scenes of Rinawie Zoabi's decision to quit the coalition is the conduct of the Jerusalem District Police during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh last week.

MK Rinawie Zoabi saw the footage from the funeral together with her associates and told them that this was the straw that broke the camel's back. "I am responsible for what is happening by being in this coalition," she said in closed conversations, according to Kan 11 News.

Sources who spoke to her said her appointment for a position in the Israeli consulate in Shanghai was still on the table, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid promised her it in recent days, but she refused in light of the photos from Abu Aqleh’s funeral.

Israel came under fire over the violence that broke out during the funeral last Friday. US President Joe Biden was asked whether he condemned Israeli security forces for the violence and replied, “I do not know all the details about what happened at the funeral of Shireen Abu Aqleh, but I know that an investigation must be opened.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier in the day described the footage from the funeral as “deeply disturbing”.

“We have all seen those images, they’re obviously deeply disturbing. We regret the intrusion of what should have been a peaceful procession,” she told reporters.

The Israel Police later clarified that Arab rioters took the casket of Abu Aqleh against the wishes of her family during the funeral, forcing the officers to ack.

