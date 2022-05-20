A special event was held Thursday in New York, marking Israel's independence and the emphasizing the connection between American Jewry and Israel.

The event was initiated and organized by the Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) and produced by Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

The event honored and hosted Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, author of "In the Lion's Den".

IHF was established to strengthen the connection between Jews to Israel and connecting Holocaust survivors around the world to Israel.

The IHF president is Jerry Wartski, who is a Holocaust survivor and who marked his 92nd birthday on May 18. The staff at IHF presented a Talit and birthday cake to Watski during the event.

The event was hosted by IHF Executive Vice President Dr. Joseph Frager who spoke about the importance of Israel acknowledging the existence of a large Jewish community in the US and enhancing the connection with it.

The following dignitaries attended:

IHF Chairman Farley Weiss - former President of The National Council of Young Israel and an intellectual property attorney for the law firm of Weiss & Moy.

IHF Vice President Stanley Sved - former president of the Young Israel of Elkins Park and the Young Israel of the Main Line, and former regional vice president of the National Council of Young Israel. Mr. Sved is a son of Holocaust Survivor who was born in Chust.

Jonathan Burkan - Congressional Finance Chair of Republicans, Board Member of the Holocaust Museum in DC and Chairman of the Israel Heritage Foundation events.

Guest speaker Rabbi Meir Melnicke - a nursing home magnate and ambassador-at-large for Grenada. Rabbi Melnicke lives in Brooklyn NY and very well known as a educator, Rabbi and Big Ben Torah and philanthropist.

Bruce Blakeman - elected Nassau County Executive. An experienced leader in government and homeland security. Blakeman spoke about the connection of Israel to the American Jewish people.

Martin Oliner - Trustee of the Village of Lawrence and chairman of the Religious Zionists of America.

Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD - Rheumatology Castle Connolly Top Doctor and Chairman of Rheumatology at Inspira Health Network Appointed by President Donald Trump to the president’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Josh Eisen - Independent Congressional Candidate for New York's 17th District and very well connected with the Israeli delegates was seen at the event.

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

credit: Rachmi Savetsky

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)