A Jewish man in Miami Beach, Florida was targeted by a neighbor who threatened to kill him, and started walking towards him with kitchen knives in each hand, making antisemitic comments.

According to the stopantisemitism.org watchdog group, the assailant allegedly approached the victim, Aaron, and lunged at him with the knives.

“He had kitchen knives in both hands, and he started lunging towards us, threatening to stab us and kill us,” Aaron said.

He described the man hurling antisemitic and racial abuse while terrorizing the neighborhood.

“He seemed like he just lost it, just snapped,” Aaron said.

“As I’m walking, I notice a crazed man holding kitchen knives, cursing us out, yelling antisemitic slurs, and he started chasing us,” said Aaron.

The police identified the suspect as Christopher Tika Singh, 32, and said that carrying knives in both hands he threatened five people in the neighborhood while “screaming and yelling, ‘All Jews and [n-words] are going to die tonight.'”

Police were called to the scene and placed Tika Singh in custody.

On Wednesday, Singh appeared in court facing five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with prejudice.

“So, Mr. Tika Singh, you’re facing some very serious charges,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said.

The prosecutor said that the incident was not the first time Singh has been arrested for similar behavior. They asked for him to be denied bail while he awaits trial.

