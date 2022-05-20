In Israel, unlike most other countries, there is a vivid memory of what it means not to have independence.

Jay Shapiro thinks that despite the difficult political disputes and the difficult security situation, the Jewish people must appreciate the very fact that have their own state.

Even if there is a sense that there is someone who is trying to take our country, or at least try to take over it politically through joining a coalition, in the end, we have our own home for our people.