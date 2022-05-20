Ambassador Danny Danon spoke at the Israel Heritage Foundation Arutz Sheva event in New York City on Thursday.

“I will tell you one thing. G-d works in mysterious ways and today when I woke up in New York because I’m doing the book tour [for his new book, ‘In the Lion's Den’], I saw that a member of the Knesset from the Meretz party, the most radical left wing party in Israel, she announced she’s leaving the coalition,” Danon said.

“That is a sign for change. That is a sign that we’re going to change the government very soon. That is a sign that says we’re going to start to bring back Judaism to where it should be, and then for that miracle I cannot tell you when the election will take place but it’s happening, it’s happening already.”

He continued: “When we’re going to go back into power very soon, we’re going to correct all the damages of this government. When you see a government that is actually allowing radical Muslim MKs to dictate the policy of the government, that’s why Jews cannot walk safety to the Old City, cannot go on the Temple Mount. That’s why last Passover the Minister of Health he announced that he will fight to make sure that chametz will be allowed into the hospitals in Israel.”

He said that a new right wing government will “do exactly the opposite.”

“We’re going to make sure to take all those radical progressive ideas from the schools, from the hospitals, we’re going to make sure that we’re going to give our children a proper education,” he said. “I’m excited to continue with my journey in public life to support what we believe in. And we will do more, we will do more thanks to your support and help.”

Danon added: “I want to thank you for your support for Israel and for your unconditional love for the people of Israel.”

