You are not paranoid if you think all eyes are on Israel, and not in a good way.

The researchers tell us that right now, even as we speak, there are some 40 hotspots where wars are in progress.

Most of those conflicts we don’t know or care much about because…well, because they don’t involve Israel.

If Israel can’t be blamed, for one thing or another, the world just shrugs. Just another day in a bad neighborhood called earth. The world rolls on.

For Israel, the world stops, and attention is paid to every flaw. Only Israel must be 100 percent perfect all the time. Even 99 percent won’t do,

Like that famous Ivory Soap commercial from years ago that bragged, 99 44/100 percent pure…good enough for soap but not for Israel.

Thousands, for example, have been killed in places like Yemen, Nigeria, Tunisia, Syria, Iraq, Chad…just so we get the picture.

Though occasionally operating in Syria, notice that Israel is not in the picture elsewhere, or in Mexico, or in Afghanistan, or in Ukraine…so nobody gives a damn. (We’ll explain.)

Israel, however, is always late-breaking.

True, Afghanistan was once worthy of being noticed, but not so much anymore, if at all, since Biden pulled out and left thousands behind for the tender mercies of the Taliban.

That’s Old News, and Biden is off the hook. His deadly blunder has been swept aside and washed away by his soulmates in the media.

Absolute Islamic dress codes are back in Afghanistan and we don’t know how many are being killed.

Muslim versus Muslim. Terrible brutality. Nobody cares. Not even Rashida Tlaib or Ilhan Omar or Susan Sarandon, or Kate Winslet.

They care only about Israel…as do the nations systemically in an uproar against the Jewish State.

Yes, Ukraine. Indeed, Ukraine is a big story. Or was. We said this would happen, that gradually, eventually, it would become JUST ANOTHER story.

The Russia-ignited war has had its run, its news cycle, and back here it doesn’t rank, anymore, even at the top 10 issues that concern Americans.

People lose interest. Instead there’s the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

Meanwhile about Mexico, hardly any coverage for the DRUG WARS in which some 50,000 have been killed.

That’s the word we get, 50,000 and counting and hardly a peep about this anywhere.

Open border, indeed.

Plenty of these drug smugglers are being brought in as part of Joe Biden’s war on America, his campaign that begins and ends with swamping Whiteness out of existence.





No president, no leader, has ever done as much to change the demographics of America as has this guy. The damage will be everlasting.

You won’t read about that, nor about the 20-plus reporters who were killed while on assignment in Ukraine.

However, one reporter for Al-Jazeera was killed by crossfire during a clash between the IDF and Palestinian Arab terrorists and, without evidence, the world blames the Israelis.

More than that, and because of that, for something that happened in the fog of combat, people prominent as academics, and politicians, and news analysists, and entertainers, and cooks, chefs, barbers, tailors, hair stylists, all demand federal, national and international investigations…code for punishing the Jewish State.

All that because a reporter was caught in the line of fire…which happens elsewhere every day and the world moves on.

Not for Israel.

The hysteria has been going on for days, and at the funeral for reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, Arab mourners turned to rioting, necessitating crowd control. Israeli personnel had to react.

Controlling a mob, ask any cop, can never be done prettily, always it’s them or us, and if quelling this riot was not done to perfection, hold the criticism unless you were there.

But nothing less than perfection is demanded of Israel. No other nation is held to such judgment.

Of the chaos, Biden spoke for the world when he referred to the funeral scene as “deeply disturbing.”

He demanded, yes, an international investigation, echoing Mahmoud Abbas,

If so, first we need an investigation into the wave of murders targeting Israeli civilians.

Of the 19 who were recently murdered at the hands of Arab terrorists, we’ll name just three for lack of space…

Yonatan Havakuk, 44, a father of 5…Boaz Gol, 49, father of 5…Oren ben Yiftach, 35, father of 6.

All those orphans! How’s that for deeply disturbing?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

