A patient on Thursday night hit an emergency room doctor in the face at Holon's Wolfson Medical Center, breaking the doctor's glasses.

The doctor has filed a complaint with the police.

Wolfson said that they "strongly condemn criminal violence against the medical staff. The incidents of violence will be dealt with very harshly and with the legal authorities."

Dr. Anat Engel, Director General of Wolfson Medical Center, said, "We use all of the tools we have in order to ensure that the staff who are working with dedication and professionalism, day and night, for the sake of the patients will feel protected during their work."

"But it is clear that we need to deal with the issue of violence on a national level and utilize the maximum enforcement and punishment towards all those who act with violence."

This is the third incident of violence towards hospital staff this week: On Monday, family members of an Arab patient rioted in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Mount Scopus after being notified of his death.

Dozens of family members of the victim, residents of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, broke doors and windows, destroyed the nurses' stand and beat the staff members. Two medical personnel suffered light injuries and were treated in the hospital emergency room.

On Wednesday, in the northern city of Nahariya. In that incident, dozens of family members of an Arab motorcyclist from Abu Snan, who died at Galilee Medical Center from injuries sustained in an accident, tried to break into the hospital's shock room, attacking security personnel and civilians.

The security guards, who felt they were in a life-threatening situation, had to use pepper spray to get the rioters out of the emergency room. Several security personnel were lightly injured in the incident and were treated at the scene.