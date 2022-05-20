This week we read the terrible tochacha (reprimand), the punishment Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) will receive for not following the Torah.

At the end of it, after all the terrible punishments, the Torah says that Am Yisrael will finally realize their wrongdoing, and Hashem (G-d) will remember our forefathers - Avraham (Abraham), Yitzchak (Isaac), and Yaakov (Jacob), and he will also remember the Land.

You'd think that then, the Torah will continue with some pesukim (verses) about the redemption that will happen after all this terrible punishment - but that's not what the Torah says: The Torah continues to tell us how Am Yisrael will continued to be punished - and then again Hashem will remember us and won't erase us entirely - and with that the tochacha ends.

Why does it end like this? Why is there this double process of "remembering" by Hashem?? Where is the redemption after all the punishment??