The security guards of the Israel Ministry of Defense’s Crossing Points Authority have thwarted an attempt to smuggle around 4,000 5.56 mm bullets from Israel into northern Samaria at the Reihan Crossing.

Two Israeli citizens from Wadi Ara arrived at the Israeli side of the crossing, and aroused suspicion among the Defense Ministry security guards.

A search of the car revealed four stolen IDF boxes with around 4,000 bullets.

The ammunition was confiscated and the suspects are being investigated by security forces.

Earlier this month, the IDF thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon. In that attempt, the forces confiscated five MP5 submachine guns and M16 ammunition.